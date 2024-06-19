Nebraska volleyball receives first class of 2026 commitment

The Nebraska Volleyball team has received its first commitment to the class of 2026. Outside hitter Gabby DiVita announced her commitment on social media on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 prospect is ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2026, according to PrepVolleyball.com. She currently attends Grosse Pointe South in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

She announced the commitment on social media.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! A huge thank you to my family, teammates and coaches. Thank you to the Nebraska coaching staff for this opportunity! Go Big Red!”

As a sophomore in 2023, she averaged 5.6 kills per set and hit .455 with 2.9 digs per set. DiVita also plays club volleyball for Legacy, which has produced current Husker Harper Murray and class of 2025 commit Campbell Flynn.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! A huge thank you to my family, teammates and coaches. Thank you to the Nebraska coaching staff for this opportunity! Go Big Red❤️🌽 pic.twitter.com/g3YdcLsfZV — Gabby DiVita (@DivitaGabby) June 17, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire