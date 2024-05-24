Nebraska volleyball to be featured in ESPN documentary

Nebraska’s head volleyball coach has confirmed that the team will be featured in an upcoming documentary from the Worldwide Leader in Sports. John Cook broke the news following the Huskers spring volleyball game earlier this month that crews from ESPN had been following the Huskers leading up to the annual exhibition game.

They’ve been with us all year. They’re doing a documentary, so they’ve been in and out. They’ve been to a lot of hometowns. They were here in March for three days and then they wanted to come out here (spring game) and see this because until you see it, you don’t believe it.

Nebraska faced Denver on May 4 in front of a sold-out crowd on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The Huskers swept the Pioneers 25-13, 25-12, 25-15. Cook said that he was unsure of how the network would cut the footage together.

They’ve been here for three days, and they were on the bus with us, cameras in our faces. I’m mixed up all the time. They do a very thorough job. I don’t how they’re going to get all this cut down for a documentary.

The head coach also stated that the crew was blown away by the fan support across the state.

They’re pretty blown away coming to a town like Kearney and seeing this turnout. It’ll be interesting to see how this all turns out. I don’t know how they’ll take all that and put it into a one or two-hour documentary.

No release date has been announced. The Huskers 2024 season will begin on Friday, August 30, against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi from the Devaney Sports Center.

Coach Cook on the documentary: pic.twitter.com/8i0NtpxG7P — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) May 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire