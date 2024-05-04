Nebraska volleyball adds to 2025 recruiting class

Nebraska volleyball added to its 2025 recruiting class earlier this week. Middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie became the fifth addition to the Huskers’ upcoming recruiting class.

Ogbechie is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. She is currently ranked No. 90 in PrepVolleyball.com’s ranking for the class of 2025.

Last season, she recorded 2.6 kills per set and hit .387. She joins setter Campbell Flynn, outside hitter Teraya Sigler, libero Keri Leimbach, and opposite hitter Ryan Hunter in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire