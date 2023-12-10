Nebraska transfer portal quarterback target selects SEC school

A Nebraska target at quarterback has announced that he will be heading to the SEC. Baylor transfer Blake Shapen has confirmed that he will be heading to Mississippi State for the 2024 season.

Shapen was originally a three-star prospect out of Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 2020 recruiting cycle. This season, he appeared in eight games for Baylor, completing 61.7% of his passing attempts for 2,188 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Sahpen in Waco, Texas, earlier this week. That now takes one of the several potential options the Huskers were looking for at the quarterback position in the transfer portal off the board.

You can find an entire list of potential targets here.

