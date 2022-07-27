Nebraska Transfer Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Nebraska Cornhuskers punter Brian Buschini has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list. The award is presented to the most outstanding punter in college football.

Buschini transferred to the Cornhuskers in December. He played at Montana for two seasons. In 2021, Buschini averaged a blistering 46.0 yards per punt across 13 games. He had 28 punts of 50 yards or more.

As a result, Buschini won the FCS punter of the year.

Buschini also served as Montana’s kickoff specialist. Last season, he recorded 28 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Buschini’s skill-set should easily transfer to Nebraska. He has the ability to be one of the best punters in the nation this season.

