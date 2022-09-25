Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, Kansas State stun Oklahoma

Call it the revenge of the Cornhuskers … not exactly.

Adrian Martinez, a Nebraska transfer, led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset of Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday night.

Martinez broke a 55-yard run on a third-and-16 and then iced the game with his fourth touchdown run.

ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!? 🤯 This run was UNREAL 🔥🔥 cc: @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iL04sHPm3f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

The Wildcats have beaten the Sooners in three of their last four meetings.

Since 2012, Oklahoma has lost only 9 home games – 4 of those were to Kansas State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022

This was the same Oklahoma school that had crushed Martinez’s former team, the Cornhuskers, 49-14 in its last game.

Martinez was 21-of-34 passing with a TD and had 21 carries for 148 yards in a superb performance.

Martinez transferred to Kansas State after being a four-year starter during his career at Nebraska. He currently holds the school record for career total offensive yards (10,792) and the most total offensive yards per game (308.0 in 2021), He holds 16 school records for the Cornhuskers.

Martinez played in 39 games from 2018-21 in Lincoln. Overall in those four seasons, Nebraska went 15-29.

He transferred to Kansas State in December and now has the Wildcats at 3-1, having lost to Tulane.

Martinez actually played against Oklahoma in 2021 for Nebraska. He had a touchdown passing and running in a 23-16 loss.

Kansas State sliced Oklahoma’s defense, under first-year head coach Brent Venables, a defensive guru, for more than 500 yards.

