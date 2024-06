Nebraska track and field sends nine athletes to the Olympic Trials

Nebraska track and field is sending nine athletes to the United States Olympic Trials. The Trials will take place in Eugene, Oregon, from June 21-30.

The Cornhuskers have 49 Olympians in school history and will look to add to the number over the eight days of the event.

Schedule for Nebraska athletes (all times central):

Friday, June 21

Men’s Javelin Qualifying Round (5:30 p.m.) – Dash Sirmon

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round (8:15 p.m.) – Kevin Shubert

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round (8:50 p.m.) – Ashley McElmurry

Saturday, June 22

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round (7 p.m.) – Jenna Rogers

Women’s Triple Jump Final (8:20 p.m.) – Ashley McElmurry

Men’s Shot Put Final (8:40 p.m.) – Kevin Shubert

Sunday, June 23

Men’s Javelin Final (6:40 p.m.) – Dash Sirmon

Monday, June 24

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round One (7:05 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Women’s High Jump Final (7:15 p.m.) – Jenna Rogers

Thursday, June 27

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round (7 p.m.) – Tyus Wilson

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal (7:01 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Men’s 200m Round One (9:33 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Friday, June 28

Women’s Javelin Qualifying Round (6 p.m.) – Maddie Harris

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round (8:20 p.m.) – Micaylon Moore

Men’s 200m Semifinal (9:28 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Men’s 110m Final (9:50 p.m.) – Darius Luff

Saturday, June 29

Men’s 200m Final (8:49 p.m.) – Garrett Kaalund

Sunday, June 30

Men’s High Jump Final (5:30 p.m.) – Tyus Wilson

Men’s Triple Jump Final (5:55 p.m.) – Micaylon Moore

Women’s Javelin Final (6:10 p.m.) – Maddie Harris

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire