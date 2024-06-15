Nebraska’s Tominaga signs deal with Steph Curry’s brand

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga has long been a fan of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Now, he’s in business with his idol.

Tominaga has signed a multi-year deal to become Curry Brand’s first international athlete. The guard is currently focused on making Japan’s 2024 Summer Olympic roster for the upcoming Paris Games and plans to earn an NBA offer after the Games.

Tominaga has Olympic experience. He previously represented his country at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 3×3 basketball and led the team in scoring with 6.9 points per game.

In a press release issued on Friday morning, Tominaga says this opportunity is a dream come true.

“It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes. Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes, and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career. So, to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true.”

Tominaga will wear Curry Brand footwear and apparel on the court and as a brand ambassador off the court. Basketball for the 2024 Summer Olympics will occur from July 27 to August 11, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire