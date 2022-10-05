Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek set for Friday return to Rutgers
Travis Vokolek talks about his return to SHI Stadium to play Rutgers football.
Travis Vokolek talks about his return to SHI Stadium to play Rutgers football.
There are six clear College Football Playoff contenders. But what about the dark horses?
Thousands of past and current Northeastern University law school applicants received erroneous admission acceptance emails, the Boston school said.
The long-suffering football fans at Kansas mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and rumors began that the Huskers would be interested in hiring the Jayhawks' Lance Leipold as their next coach.
Nebraska vs Rutgers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Friday, October 7
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law protecting trans youth and families who come from hostile states to California to receive care.
Jurors will soon deliberate the fate of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle for the fatal punch landed on motorist Juan Ricardo Hernandez three years ago. And frame by frame, second by second, the surveillance video of the encounter will be key to their decision.
We wish to thank @LarryFrankus for having us on his college football show. We discussed a lot of #USC FB topics and previewed the Washington State game.
3 keys for the Oklahoma Sooners to pick up a win in the Red River a showdown vs. the Texas Longhorns.
The hockey world at large, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, blasted the Canadiens for drafting the embattled blueliner in the first round in 2021.
The injury bug has unfortunately bitten the Michigan football program again, this time in the special teams' department.Multiple sources can confirm to Maize & Blue Review that special teams aces Caden Kolesar and long snapper William Wagner will miss significant time this season with injuries suffered on the same play in the win over Iowa.
Florida vs Missouri game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
So what if Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher's buyout is a whopper? Aggies have spent recklessly from the start. Why would they change now?
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Tennessee vs LSU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8