Nebraska tight end target to visit Missouri this weekend

A Nebraska recruiting target will visit a former rival this weekend. Tight-end Chase Loftin will take an official visit to the Missouri Tigers.

He will also visit Florida State and Texas A&M before he visits Lincoln later next month. Loftin is a 6-foot-5, 213-pound four-star prospect for Millard South High School out of Omaha, Nebraska.

Over the last two seasons, he’s appeared in 22 games with 73 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns. Loftin is scheduled to visit Nebraska during its busy June 21 recruiting weekend, when the Husker will welcome over a dozen prospects on campus.

The tight end previously visited Nebraska back on March 24. Steve Wilfong of On3 first broke the news of Loftin’s planned visits (subscription).

