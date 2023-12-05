Nebraska tight end enters transfer portal

A Nebraska tight end has entered the transfer portal. Jake Appleget is a redshirt freshman out of Lincoln, Nebraska. He made the announcement on social media.

“Thank you to the coaches, strength staff, and my teammates here at Nebraska for everything over these past two years. After talks with my family and coaches, I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

The three-star prospect initially committed to the Cornhusker’s class of 2022 as a linebacker. He moved to tight end after Matt Rhule took over as head coach.

Appleget appeared in six games in 2023 on special teams. He will have three years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

6’4 240 ATH

3 Years of Eligibility pic.twitter.com/ImugD3eHQZ — Jake Appleget (@ApplegetJake) December 4, 2023

