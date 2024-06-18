Nebraska tight end commit recaps weekend visit

A Nebraska class of 2025 commit is recapping his official visit on social media. Tight end Bear Tenney is a three-star prospect from Lone Peak High School in American Fork, Utah.

In 2023, he caught 27 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns as a junior at Lucas Lovejoy High School in Texas. Tenney has also committed to play in the upcoming US Army Bowl.

Nebraska was seen as a surprise choice when the prospect committed. The prospect told 247Sports that Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola significantly influenced his recruitment.

“Me and Dylan Raiola have been in contact for a while now and he’s been pushing for me to join him. Nebraska is going to be a great fit. I’m going to love him as my QB — who wouldn’t want a five-star as their QB?”

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds 11 commitments and is ranked outside the Top 25.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire