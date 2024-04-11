Nebraska, TCU, others keeping tabs on Francis Chukwudebelu

At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Francis Chukwudebelu isn’t hard to find on the floor. His college-ready frame, massive wingspan and obvious fluidity make him an intriguing long-term prospect. His production and polish are yet to reflect his massive potential, however, even though did take some positive steps from a confidence and rim-protection perspective as a junior at Oak Hill Academy this season.

Rivals caught up with Chukwudebelu, as the Nigerian-born center prepares for an all-important summer on the grassroots circuit to discuss his recruitment.





ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I’d like to see a few schools this year. I’m not sure where, really. I need to talk to my coach on that. I’d like to see Michigan State, Kansas, TCU and Nebraska for sure. Nebraska and TCU are talking to me most – definitely Nebraska.”

ON NEBRASKA

“They're really good and I like the way they play the game. They l;et you spread your wings and be you. The head coach there is really good.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE HUSKERS STAFF

“We had a zoom meeting with the whole coaching staff and they showed me how they run their program. They showed me a lot of stuff. I felt like it was the best fit for me. I don't know yet for sure yet, but we are going to set up a visit.”

ON TCU

“TCU is a nice school and I like teh way they play. I’ve been over there and that;s a really good school. It’s a tough decision for me, though, I need to take my time and make the right choice.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO HIS TEXAS HOME BASE FOR COLLEGE

“I’ll go anywhere as long as I like the way they play and feel good about the coaches.”

RIVALS REACTION: Chukwudebelu seems most strongly linked to Nebraska and TCU for the time being, but others could get involved due to the fact that the big man showed signs of skill development playing at Oak Hill last season. This is a massive summer for the 6-foot-10 center., as how he plays with Southern Assault on the adidas 3SSB circuit will help determine the picture of his recruitment. If his offensive production starts to match the potential hinted at by his athletic, college-ready frame, his list of options will grow quickly. Chukwudebelu is definitely one to monitor this spring as many have been waiting for his potential to turn into production. Should that happen, high-major programs will take note.