Nebraska surges in second half to overcome UND's 10-point halftime lead

Dec. 20—LINCOLN, Neb. — Tyree Ihenacho's return to the UND men's basketball lineup provided another spark Wednesday night, but a hot start wasn't enough to see an upset at the University of Nebraska for the second time in a row.

C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 16 points and Juwan Gary added a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) as the Cornhuskers overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat UND 83-75 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers, who improved to 10-2, trailed 46-32 with 19:16 left in the second half. Nebraska, though, outscored the Hawks 51-29 the rest of the way.

UND beat Nebraska in Lincoln in 2019.

For Nebraska, Jamarques Lawrence and Keisei Tominaga added 14 points apiece, Brice Williams had 12 and Josiah Allick had 10.

UND, which started the game on an 11-4 run and led by 10 at halftime, was paced by Ihenacho, who scored a career-high 22 points. Ihenacho was playing in his second game of the season after a court ruling against the NCAA's stance on second-time transfers opened the door for Ihenacho to play this season.

Ihenacho was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-17 from the field. The former Summit League Freshman of the Year, who transferred from UND to James Madison and back to UND, also added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

B.J. Omot, a sophomore from Mankato, was 7-for-16 from the field for 21 points. He also had eight rebounds.

Treysen Eaglestaff, a sophomore from Bismarck, was 3-for-10 from beyond the arc on his way to 13 points.

UND didn't see much scoring depth as Ihenacho, Omot and Eaglestaff were the only players with more than six points. Nebraska native Brady Danielson, a fifth-year forward, added six points for the Hawks.

The Hawks dropped to 8-5 and will have more than a week off before opening Summit League play on Dec. 29 against St. Thomas at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.