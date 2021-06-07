Nebraska stuns No. 1 overall seed Arkansas with 5-3 victory

·1 min read

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Griffin Everitt had a two-out two-run single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

The two teams will square off again on Monday with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Cornhuskers (34-12) to a 1-0 lead. Arkansas (48-11), which saw its 10-game win streak end, used two singles, an error and a wild pitch to score three times in the top of the third. Nebraska pulled within a run in its half of the inning when Logan Foster reached base on an error by third baseman Cullen Smith, moved to third on a double by Joe Acker and scored on a Hallmark sac fly.

Acker and Hallmark had one-out singles in the fifth with Acker scoring the tying run on a single by Spencer Schwellenbach ahead of Everitt's go-ahead base hit. Schwellenbach also picked up the win after allowing one hit and two walks over the final 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Kyle Perry.

Lael Lockhart (3-3) took the loss for the Razorbacks, allowing five runs — four earned — on eight hits pitching 4 1/3 innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Van Horn, Noland, Nebraska coach/players recap Hogs' loss Sunday

    Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021DETAILS: click here HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

  • WATCH: Van Horn, Wicklander, Goodheart, Nebraska recap Hogs' win Saturday

    Hear from both teams following Arkansas' 5-1 win over Nebraska on Saturday at the 2021 Fayetteville Regional.

  • Jeremy Patton following his UT visit - "They’re going to be hard to top"

    Jeremy Patton took an official visit to UT over the weekend and things couldn't have gone much better.

  • Notre Dame Baseball Will Face Mississippi State In Super Regional

    Notre Dame baseball has to go through Starkville, Miss. to get to Omaha and the College World Series.

  • South Florida reaches super regional for the first time

    Jarrett Eaton went 3-for-3 with a homer and an RBI double to help lead the Bulls to their first super regional.

  • Dwyane Wade sells Miami Beach mansion for $22 million

    NBA legend Dwyane Wade just sold his Miami Beach mansion complete with a Miami Heat-themed basketball court for $22 million.

  • From Vermont to Kentucky, some Republicans expand voting access in 2021

    Vermont's Republican governor on Monday signed a law requiring the state's top election official to send a mail ballot to every eligible voter, becoming one of the few Republican leaders at the state level to buck their party's trend of trying to limit voting access. The law signed by Governor Phil Scott makes permanent a universal mail-in voting system that Vermont adopted in 2020 to address the challenges to voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. It puts Vermont in the company of just six other U.S. states that automatically mail ballots to all eligible voters.

  • NCAA baseball tournament: Scores, schedules and how to watch and stream the games

    NC State and East Carolina move on to the Super Regionals.

  • How Alex Rodriguez ended the Yankees career of Mike Lamb | Bronx Backstories

    On an all-new episode of Bronx Backstories, Sweeny Murti is joined by former New York Yankees infielder Mike Lamb. Lamb goes in depth on his short stint as the Yankees starting third baseman between Aaron Boone and Alex Rodriguez, and brings you behind the scenes of the blockbuster trade that brought A-Rod to the Bronx. Watch more Bronx Backstories: https://sny.tv/shows/bronx-backstories-yankees-baseball About Bronx Backstories: New York Yankees beat reporter Sweeny Murti shares behind the scenes stories from his history covering the Bronx Bombers with special guests ranging from players to coaches to insiders and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Colorado starting QB Sam Noyer enters transfer portal

    Colorado starting quarterback Sam Noyer has entered the transfer portal for a second time to close a career in Boulder that included three head coaches and a brief switch to safety. Noyer led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record last season under first-year Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell and a berth in the Alamo Bowl. Originally part of the 2016 recruiting class under then-coach Mike MacIntyre, Noyer redshirted and then was a backup QB for two seasons before switching to the defensive side in 2019 under coach Mel Tucker, who is now at Michigan State.

  • 8 advance in NCAA baseball; No. 1 Hogs to face Huskers again

    Eight teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday and moved one step closer to the College World Series. The Tigers beat the Ducks 4-1 to extend the career of active coaching wins leader Paul Mainieri for at least another day. Mississippi State will play Campbell in the final in the weather-delayed regional at Starkville and would have to lose twice to be denied a fifth straight appearance in supers.

  • This is not a joke: The Netflix Is A Joke Fest is finally happening

    Things were so simple back on March 2, 2020. The entire world had yet to shut down due to the coronavirus, which effectively stalled much of the entertainment industry, and Netflix still thought they were going to host their inaugural Netflix Is A Joke Fest the following summer. Silly, silly, little funny fools.

  • ‘The Good Doctor’: Osvaldo Benavides Joins ABC Medical Drama As Series Regular For Season 5

    EXCLUSIVE: Popular Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides (Netflix’s Monarca) is joining the cast of ABC’s The Good Doctor as a series regular for the upcoming fifth season. Benavides plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, an incredibly skilled trauma surgeon, who has spent many years working in Guatemala for a Doctors-Without-Borders type of organization. But Mateo hasn’t always […]

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.

  • Gary Russell Jr. slams Floyd Mayweather for Logan Paul fight.

    American boxer Gary Russell Jr. slams boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for taking the exhibition fight against social media celebrity Logan Paul.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace