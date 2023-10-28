Advertisement

Nebraska strikes first against Purdue

Evan Bredeson

The Nebraska Cornhuskers struck first in their Big Ten matchup with Purdue. Tight end Thomas Fidone caught a play-action pass from Thomas Fidone on the goal line.

The score capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive that lasted 8:52. Nebraska now leads the Boilermakers 7-0.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire