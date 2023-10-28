Nebraska strikes first against Purdue

The Nebraska Cornhuskers struck first in their Big Ten matchup with Purdue. Tight end Thomas Fidone caught a play-action pass from Thomas Fidone on the goal line.

The score capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive that lasted 8:52. Nebraska now leads the Boilermakers 7-0.

Haarberg to Fidone for the 1-yd catch! Huskers lead 7-0 with 10:43 to go. Here’s the view from the student section… pic.twitter.com/fGHABXZv3H — The Daily Nebraskan (@DailyNeb) October 28, 2023

