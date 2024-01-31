Nebraska staff offers scholarship to Missouri quarterback

The Nebraska coaching has extended a scholarship offer to a class of 2025 quarterback. Dillon Duff is a three-star quarterback for DeSmet High School out of Saint Louis, Missouri.

In six games last season, Duff threw for 836 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Even with only six games last season, Duff has still proven to be a popular name on the recruiting trail.

The quarterback has also garnered offers from Duke, Missouri, and Indiana. While still early in the process, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Cornhuskers as the early leader.

