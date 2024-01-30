Nebraska staff meets with Texas recruit

The Nebraska coaching staff met with a top Texas recruit over the weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule and wide receivers coach Garret McGuire spent time with four-star prospect Zadian Gentry.

Gentry is a 6-1 165-pound cornerback for McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas. As a junior, he recorded 41 tackles and two interceptions in ten games.

The corner recently announced his top eight schools, and Nebraska made the cut. The Cornhuskers are joined by Auburn, Baylor, TCU, Wisconsin, SMU, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State.

