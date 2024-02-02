Nebraska staff meets with Kansas wide receiver

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with a class of 2025 wide receiver on Thursday. Bryson Hayes plays for Maize High School out of Maize, Kansas.

Hayes met with Rhule, defensive coordinator Tony White, and wide receivers coach Garrett McGuire. In 2023, the three-star pass catcher had 60 receptions for 962 receiving yards and ten touchdowns.

He also has offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State. That being said, Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports currently has Hayes projected to commit to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds four commitments and is ranked 22nd overall by 247Sports. Three of those four commitments come from in-state as well.

