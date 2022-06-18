What is Nebraska’s stadium capacity among Big Ten teams

When it comes to Big Ten stadium capacity the Big Ten is by far the most dominant in college football. The conference has the three of the largest college football stadiums in the country, with a capacity of over 100,000 with each venue. However the league does not have the most 100,000 stadiums as that honor falls with the SEC, which currently has four of the eight facilities eligible, with Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama breaking the 100k threshold. The SEC will soon have five of the eight eligible teams as Texas will soon leave the Big 12 for their new conference.

Where do the Huskers and Memorial Stadium fit into the overall capacity of Big Ten venues? Scroll below and take a look to see and be surprised at small some league venues truly are for Power 5 college football.

Northwestern - Ryan Field

Capacity: 47,330

Opened:1926

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland - Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Capacity: 51,802

Opened: 1950

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers - SHI Stadium

Capacity: 52,454

Opened: 1994

© Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota - Huntington Bank Stadium

Capacity: 52,525

Opened: 2009

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana - Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 52,626

Opened: 1960

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue - Ross-Ade Stadium

Capacity: 57,236

Opened: 1924

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois - Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 60,670

Opened: 1923

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa - Kinnick Stadium

Capacity: 70,585

Opened: 1929

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State - Spartan Stadium

Capacity: 75,005

Opened: 1927

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium

Capacity: 80,321

Opened: 1917

© Doug Raflik / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 87,000

Opened: 1923

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Ohio State - Ohio Stadium

Capacity: 104,944

Opened: 1922

© Doral Chenoweth / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State - Beaver Stadium

Capacity: 106,572

Opened: 1960

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan - Michigan Stadium

Capacity: 107,601

Opened: 1923

© Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

