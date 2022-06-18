What is Nebraska’s stadium capacity among Big Ten teams
When it comes to Big Ten stadium capacity the Big Ten is by far the most dominant in college football. The conference has the three of the largest college football stadiums in the country, with a capacity of over 100,000 with each venue. However the league does not have the most 100,000 stadiums as that honor falls with the SEC, which currently has four of the eight facilities eligible, with Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama breaking the 100k threshold. The SEC will soon have five of the eight eligible teams as Texas will soon leave the Big 12 for their new conference.
Where do the Huskers and Memorial Stadium fit into the overall capacity of Big Ten venues? Scroll below and take a look to see and be surprised at small some league venues truly are for Power 5 college football.
Northwestern - Ryan Field
Capacity: 47,330
Opened:1926
Maryland - Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Capacity: 51,802
Opened: 1950
Rutgers - SHI Stadium
Capacity: 52,454
Opened: 1994
Minnesota - Huntington Bank Stadium
Capacity: 52,525
Opened: 2009
Indiana - Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 52,626
Opened: 1960
Purdue - Ross-Ade Stadium
Capacity: 57,236
Opened: 1924
Illinois - Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 60,670
Opened: 1923
Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
Capacity: 70,585
Opened: 1929
Michigan State - Spartan Stadium
Capacity: 75,005
Opened: 1927
Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium
Capacity: 80,321
Opened: 1917
Nebraska - Memorial Stadium
Capacity: 87,000
Opened: 1923
Ohio State - Ohio Stadium
Capacity: 104,944
Opened: 1922
Penn State - Beaver Stadium
Capacity: 106,572
Opened: 1960
Michigan - Michigan Stadium
Capacity: 107,601
Opened: 1923
