Nebraska softball falls short to first place Northwestern 6-5

The Huskers commenced their final home series of the season against first-place Northwestern Friday night. Nebraska battled Northwestern throughout the night, but the Wildcats ultimately got the edge over the Huskers.

Northwestern and Nebraska entered the seventh deadlocked 4-4 after Northwestern took a 4-2 lead. But a sacrificial fly and a wild pitch pushed the Wildcats to a 6-4 lead. The Huskers attempted a comeback, which consisted of a solo home run by Emmerson Cope to cut the lead down 6-5 but could not manage another run.

Nebraska finished with eight hits while Northwestern delivered six, but the Huskers brought in just one of seven runners in scoring position. The Wildcats finished with four RBIs off two sacrificial flies, a solo home run, and a single. Northwestern earned its other two runs off the aforementioned wild pitch and a fielding error.

Samantha Bland started the game with a two-run home run in the first to put Nebraska up 2-0. Katelyn Caneda then hit a two-RBI single in the sixth to tie the game 4-4. The duo led the Huskers in RBIs.

Nebraska falls to 27-20 on the season and 10-7 in conference play. The Huskers will conclude the series against Northwestern on Saturday in a doubleheader. Game one is set for 11 a.m. with game two to follow at 1:30 p.m., with both games being broadcasted on B1G+.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire