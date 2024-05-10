Nebraska softball advances to Big Ten semis following 11-2 win over Minnesota

The Huskers kicked off the postseason with their Big Ten quarter-final game against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. Nebraska took off in its opening round, delivering 11 runs to take down the Golden Gophers in five innings.

Though Minnesota struck first, hitting a solo home run of its first at-bat, the Huskers responded with an 11-1 run. Nebraska finished the game with eight hits, including three home runs.

Billie Andrews led the Huskers in the batter’s box, delivering two home runs for four RBIs. Andrews’ second home run occurred in the fifth, putting the game away as she shifted Nebraska’s lead from 8-2 to 11-2.

Emmerson Cope also delivered a multi-run shot over the wall. Cope hit a two-run home run following Minnesota’s 1-0 start, immediately handing the Huskers the lead.

Brooke Andrews and Sydney Gray each pitched in a hit for an RBI. Brooke earned an RBI off a fielder’s choice, while Gray hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Ava Bredwell and Caitlynn Neal also earned RBIs, each coming off a sacrificial fly. Sarah Harness earned the win in the circle, facing 20 batters and only surrendered two runs.

Nebraska will face Indiana in the semi-final game on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. The winner will either play Michigan, Wisconsin or Rutgers in the championship game.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE Huskers are headed to the B1G Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/OGrFoqPVlC — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire