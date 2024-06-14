Nebraska softball adds pitcher Kylee Magee via transfer portal

Nebraska softball has made another addition from the transfer portal. Former Arizona State pitcher Kylee Magee is transferring to Nebraska.

The ace made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday evening. In two years in Tempe, she put up a 3.51 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 89.2 innings.

Last season, she made only four starts before her season was cut short due to injury. As a freshman, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team with four wins and a 3.17 ERA.

Magee will join transfers Olivia DiNardo, middle infielder Ava Kuszak, and twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind on Nebraska’s softball roster next season.

Former Arizona State P Kylee Magee is transferring to Nebraska, she announced via Instagram on Tuesday evening. In two years in Tempe, Magee posted a 3.51 career ERA, a .274 opponent's batting average, and 79 strikeouts in 89.2 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/qcZeYF7s9A — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 11, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire