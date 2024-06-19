Nebraska softball adds former SEC All-Tournament player

The Nebraska softball team made another transfer portal addition earlier this week. Left-handed hitter Kacie Hoffmann has transferred to Nebraska after spending the last three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In 106 career games, she had 63 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, and 15 home runs while slugging .488. She sat out the 2024 season, recovering from surgery.

As a freshman, she helped the Razorbacks win the SEC Tournament title and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle expressed excitement at adding a left-handed power bat to next year’s lineup.

“Kacie is powerful. She is a true slugger from the left side. The ball flies off her bat, and she can impact the game immediately with her explosiveness. It is heartwarming to welcome this homegrown Husker to the Red Team.”

Hoffmann played her high school ball for Elkhorn South High School, where she set school career records for batting average, doubles, home runs, RBIs, and runs.

Join us in welcoming our newest #HomeGrown Husker @kaciehoffmann02 to the Red Team‼️ Welcome back to The Good Life Kacie! 🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/VYZk2fqkis — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 18, 2024

