Nebraska soccer blows out Kansas State

Since the start of the season, Nebraska has scored at least two goals in every match. That streak continued on Sunday night as it blew out Big 12 opponent Kansas State, 4-0, for its third shutout of the season. This pushes the season total to 22 goals for the Huskers. This is the most goals through the first six games by Nebraska since 2011.

The Huskers delivered another high-powered performance offensively, outshooting the Wildcats 30-14. Eleanor Dale once again led the way for Nebraska, finishing the night with two goals, bringing her season total to eight, which currently leads the conference. Maggie Altman and Sarah Weber were joining her in the festivities, each earning a goal in the win. On the defensive end, Sami Hauk put up another stellar performance at the net, finishing the match with six saves.

The Huskers are now 5-0-1 on the season, making it their best start since 2000. The team’s next match is set for Thursday, where it’ll play host to UC Davis. The match is set at 7:05 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Eleanor Dale scores her seventh goal of the season, 1-0 Nebraska

15' | WHO ELSE?! @EleanorDalex SCORES HER 7TH GOAL OF THE SEASON!! Huskers take a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/OfL7XP95fm — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) September 4, 2023

Abbey Schwarz sets it up, Dale knocks it down, Nebraska leads 2-0

28' | SCHWARZ ➡️ DALE!! HUSKERS GO UP 2-0! pic.twitter.com/pGdc1FXldD — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) September 4, 2023

Altman joins the party, puts Nebraska up 3-0

35' | ALTMAN COMES OFF THE BENCH AND MAKES AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT!! Huskers lead the Wildcats 3-0. pic.twitter.com/zxebNSHtp4 — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) September 4, 2023

Altman finds Weber to make it 4-0 Nebraska

40' | ALTMAN FINDS WEBER FOR THE HEADER!! 4-0 'Skers. pic.twitter.com/sw8cIaSDK2 — Nebraska Soccer (@HuskerSoccer) September 4, 2023

