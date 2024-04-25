Nebraska showing interest in recent Colorado portal entry

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of a handful of programs that showed quick interest in Colorado Buffaloe’s portal entry, Dylan Edwards, according to multiple reports on X.

Edwards, as a true freshman for Colorado, rushed for 321 yards and one touchdown across 76 carries while also recording 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

The Derby, Kansas native had a breakout performance in his first-ever game last season as Colorado knocked off the then No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. In that game, Edwards rushed for just 24 yards on six carries but also had five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

While Edwards did not have nearly the same amount of success the remainder of the year, playing behind a porous Colorado offensive line, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound tailback is still garnering quite a bit of interest already in the transfer portal.

According to Parker Thune of Rivals, other programs that have shown quick interest in Edwards include Georgia, Texas A&M, Louisville, Kansas State, UCLA, Washington, Stanford, and, of course, Nebraska.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire