Nebraska’s Shelley heads to Australia to begin professional career

A former Nebraska women’s basketball player has left Lincoln to begin her professional career. Jaz Shelley will play for the Ballarat Miners Women of the Mitsubishi NBL1 South league.

Shelley spent three seasons at Nebraska after starting her career with the Oregon Ducks. In 35 games, she averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 2023-24 season.

The Phoenix Mercury took the Moe, Australia native in the third round of the 2024 WNBA draft. She was cut after the preseason’s competition.

Shelley says she’s excited to play basketball back home in Australia.

“I’m so excited to be back playing basketball in Australia again and even more thrilled to be able to come and play for the Ballarat Miners. I couldn’t think of a better coaching staff and group of girls to start this new journey with!”

Through 13 games this season, the Miners have a record of 5-8 and are ranked 13th out of 19 teams in the South division. There is no word on when Shelley will make her debut.

go be great Jazza 🥹 Cheering on @JazShelley as she heads off to Australia to join the NBL1! #ProBigRed pic.twitter.com/0k4H0DJMP5 — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) June 10, 2024

