Is Nebraska on the rise? Cornhuskers have five victories for first time since 2019

MADISON – Nebraska, which won three national titles in a span of four seasons in the 1990s under Tom Osborne, hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2016.

The 2023 Cornhuskers aren’t equipped to contend for a Big Ten title, but first-year coach Matt Rhule does have his team in position to secure a bowl berth.

Nebraska (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) needs to win one of its final two games to be certain of securing a its first bowl berth since Mike Riley’s 2016 team.

Although the Cornhuskers have issues, particularly on offense, Rhule’s rebuild appears to be on track and perhaps a bit ahead of schedule.

His first three teams at Temple finished 2-10, 6-6 and 10-4.

His three teams at Baylor finished 1-11, 7-6 and 11-3.

The Cornhuskers have won five games for the first time since the 2019 season -- Scott Frost’s second season as head coach.

More: Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell focuses players' mind state as Badgers prepare for Nebraska

More: Badgers find themselves facing same challenge UW faced in 2001

More: Hunter Wohler says his 'soft' Wisconsin football team has hit rock-bottom after loss to Northwestern, lack of effort from players evident

Nebraska Cornhuskers battling injuries at quarterback

Rhule told reporters on Monday he wasn't sure who will start at quarterback against Wisconsin, when the teams meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Starter Heinrich Haarberg was knocked out of the Cornhuskers' 13-10 loss to Maryland last week with ankle injury.

Jeff Sims, the No. 2 quarterback, made it through unscathed but didn't play well. Chubba Purdy, the No. 3 quarterback, was also roughed up.

“Heinrich has a pretty good ankle sprain," Rhule said. "Chubba came out of the game a little bit banged up. He hasn’t played much, so he’s a little bit banged up from getting hit. Jeff is healthy.

"But we’ll go through the week and probably come all the way up until game time in terms of who will play. Obviously each guy brings something a little bit different to the table so we’ll have a pretty good plan and we’ll see who’s able to go."

Nebraska starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg is questionable for Saturday with an ankle sprain.

Matt Rhule's Nebraska team struggles to protect the ball

The Cornhuskers entered the week 129th nationally – out of 130 FBS teams – in turnover margin at minus-14. They have forced 13 turnovers but have thrown 14 interceptions and have lost 13 fumbles.

Nebraska turned the ball over five times – four interceptions and one fumble – in the loss Maryland.

Three of the turnovers occurred in the fourth quarter.

Sims lost a fumble at the Nebraska 21. That led to a Maryland field goal and a 10-10 tie.

Sims threw an interception on the first play of the subsequent series. Maryland started from the Nebraska 49 but failed to score.

Purdy saw a promising drive end with his interception with 3 minutes 37 seconds left. The Terrapins then drove from their 19 for the winning field goal, from 24 yards, on the final play.

“I think anytime you get to your second and third quarterback, they’re not getting the same reps,” Rhule said. “The fumble obviously is a problem. We can’t have that happen. I think when it’s happening across multiple players, as a staff, you have to sit there and say: ‘We’re obviously not getting it done.’

“The last thing I want to do is get up here and blame players. There’s certain things that have to happen, which is OK to say that, but it falls on my head to get it done.”

Tony White's defense doesn't give up much ground

Will the Badgers be able to run the ball against the Cornhuskers?

Nebraska plays a 3-3-5 under defensive coordinator Tony White and has allowed more than 100 yards rushing just one time this season.

Michigan rushed 51 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 victory.

The Cornhuskers entered the week No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally against the run at 79.6 yards per game.

They have allowed just six rushing touchdowns. Michigan is the only Big Ten team to rush for a touchdown against the Cornhuskers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nebraska first-year coach Matt Rhule rebuilding once proud Cornhuskers