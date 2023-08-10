Nebraska recruiting Hawaii’s top player for 2025

The No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii for the class of 2025 is receiving interest from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres is a three-star prospect from St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nebraska has had recent recruiting success in the state. The Cornhuskers recently received the commitment of interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua, the No. 1 ranked player in Hawaii for 2024.

He’s been receiving heavy interest from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the Utah Utes and the Huskers. It’s unknown how the conference realignment for Utah from the Pac 12 to the Big 12 will affect his recruitment, if at all.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire