Nebraska recovers fumble after ball takes unbelievable bounce near sideline (Video)

Nebraska got some epic fumble luck early in its game against Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

You just never know which way a football will bounce. Wisconsin learned that the hard way on Saturday against Nebraska.

On Wisconsin’s first drive of the day, star running back Jonathan Taylor made an awesome one-handed catch on a pass that was thrown behind him. But as Taylor turned up the field, the ball was stripped by Nebraska’s JoJo Domann near the sideline. Somehow, the ball stayed inbounds, and Nebraska’s Lamar Jackson alertly pounced on it for a fumble recovery while everybody else stood around.

You won’t believe how close the ball was to going out of bounds.

How'd the ball not go out of bounds?



And how'd Jonathan Taylor catch it, in the first place?



Wild play early in the @BadgerFootball-@HuskerFBNation game. pic.twitter.com/8Xtp7W2LtB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2019

Here’s another look at those crazy bounces. That’s some excellent fumble luck.

(via Big Ten Network)

Wild stuff. Nebraska capitalized, too. Five plays later, Dedrick Mills reeled off a 12-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

Nebraska has lost three in a row, so that was the positive start it needed. But it wouldn’t last long. Wisconsin’s Aron Cruickshank returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. It was an excellent return.

Aron Cruickshank 89 yards to the HOUSE for @BadgerFootball ⚡️💨 pic.twitter.com/RZjIrCmtzi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2019

