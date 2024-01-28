Nebraska receives walk-on commitment from tight end

A class of 2025 tight end has committed as a walk-on. Danny King is a 6-4 225-pound tight end out of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In 2023, King had 34 catches for 481 yards and five touchdowns. He had primarily been receiving looks from Division II schools such as Sioux Falls, Mankato, and St. Thomas.

According to a report from HuskerOnline, King will major in business, marketing, or finance. He will also run track this spring before making his way to Lincoln.

#AGTG COMMITTED. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Let’s get to work! 🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/dYzKhqAUdQ — Danny King (@Danny_King17) January 27, 2024

