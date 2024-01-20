Nebraska to receive visit from former Washington signee

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting a former Washington Huskies defensive signee in the near future.

According to Adam Gorney of Rivals, 2024 defensive end Keona Wilhite will be making a visit to Nebraska after he visits Michigan State this weekend. While Gorney didn’t mention Nebraska by name in his Tweet, he did tag Rivals’ Nebraska team site Inside Nebraska and site publisher Zack Carpenter in the tweet.

Following his visit to Michigan State this weekend, four-star DE Keona Wilhite (who just got released from his NLI by Washington) will visit another Big 10 school.@NebraskaRivals / @Zack_Carp https://t.co/R6PKQrUbW3 pic.twitter.com/RUbnAMVWpg — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 19, 2024

Wilhite is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and a top-15 player in the state of Arizona. A native of Tuscon, Arizona, Wilhite also holds offers from Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Oregon State, Michigan State, UCLA, and of course Washington.

After committing and signing with Washington, Wilhite was recently released from his letter of intent following the departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer who took the head coaching job last week at Alabama.

The Huskers hold 28 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, with all 28 prospects signing with the program in the early signing period.

