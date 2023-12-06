Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims expected to enter transfer portal

With the Cornhuskers active in the transfer portal looking for their next starting quarterback, junior quaarterback Jeff Sims is expected to enter the transfer portal according to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. The Huskers' season-opening starter and a multi-year starter at Georgia Tech, Sims has thrown 4,746 yards and run for 1,341 yards in his career. https://t.co/zvhq3Lpmaj pic.twitter.com/TVn0JvQiUM — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 6, 2023

Sims transferred to Nebraska from Georgia Tech last offseason and would make two starts against Minnesota and Colorado before being benched. He would appear in just three other games throughout the season against Lousiana Tech, Purdue, and Maryland.

The former four-star prospect would end up completing 28-of-47 passing attempts for 282 yards and one touchdown to go along with six interceptions. He also had 42 carries for 189 yards and one additional touchdown.

For his career, Sims has a 57.6% completion percentage for 4,746 yards 31 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He also has 1,341 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire