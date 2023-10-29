Nebraska’s quarterback discusses physical game against Purdue

Nebraska’s starting quarterback had some strong thoughts on his performance on Saturday afternoon. Heinrich Haarberg helped the Huskers to a 31-14 victory over Purdue in front of a sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium.

Haarberg was 6-11 passing for 122 yards for two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 19 times for 22 yards. When asked about his health following the game, the quarterback said he was feeling just fine.

“Feeling okay, nothing like a good Big Ten matchup. Purdue was a physical team and they brought a lot of guys down in the box but we made them pay for it a couple of times, so it was all worth it.”

Haarberg exited the game at one point due to a bloody chin, but the quarterback said the injury is nothing to be concerned about.

“It was a physical game. I had blood in normal spots, on the arm, on the finger, stuff like that, and then that one he just got me really good underneath the chin and I was bleeding from my mouth and they couldn’t get it to stop so I had to come out for a little bit but all good.”

Nebraska will next take the field against Michigan State this Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire