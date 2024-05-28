Nebraska quarterback describes his ‘welcome to college football’ moment

A Nebraska quarterback recently discussed his ‘welcome to college football’ moment. Freshman Daniel Kaelin appeared on ‘The Let It Fly Show‘ and was asked by host Mike’l Severe about the process of adapting to college football and the difference between high school and college football.

A few people have asked me that, and at first, I didn’t really think of a moment. But then the other day I though of one and it was our second practice and it was third down stuff and there was a play… I ended up looking the wrong way. So I messed up the play, but I knew I had a check down, and I turned and had pressure in my face, so I just threw it away. I thought I threw it somewhere that no one could get it. I think it was Tommi Hill, but the speed that he broke on the ball all the way to the sideline, and he caught it. The speed is different.

Kaelin spent last season as one of the top prospects in Nebraska for 2024. An Elite 11 quarterback, he threw for 2,225 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He is part of a competitive quarterback room heading into the 2024 season. He’ll be battling freshman Dylan Raiola and last year’s starter Heinrich Haarberg.

