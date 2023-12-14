Nebraska quarterback commitment Daniel Kaelin to visit Big Ten program this weekend

While the Nebraska Cornhuskers are making a push for the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Georgia’s Dylan Raiola, it also appears the Huskers are in danger of losing their long-time quarterback commitment in Nebraska native Daniel Kaelin.

According to 247Sports, Kaelin will be making an official visit to Michigan State this weekend to visit the Spartans and their new coaching staff led by Jonathan Smith.

Kalein has been committed to the Huskers since late May, picking Matt Rhule and the Huskers over Missouri, Minnesota, and North Carolina, among others. The Bellevue, Nebraska native is a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry and a top-10 prospect in Nebraska.

As a senior for Bellevue West, Kaelin completed 58.6% of his passes for 2,235 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also had 65 carries for 169 yards and two additional touchdowns. The Huskers hold 25 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, with the early signing period just one week away.

BREAKING: #MichiganState is set to host 2024 #Nebraska QB commit Daniel Kaelin on an official visit this weekend, per @TomLoy.

