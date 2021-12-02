Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez to transfer after 4 seasons as starter

The Adrian Martinez era at Nebraska has come to an end.

After four seasons in Lincoln, the quarterback announced Thursday that he has put his name into the transfer portal. Martinez has been the starting quarterback for the Huskers since Scott Frost arrived on campus.

Martinez, the only three-time captain in program history, played in 39 games with 38 starts for the Huskers. He threw for 8,491 yards, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while completing 63.5% of his attempts. Additionally, Martinez accumulated 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns rushing and holds numerous school records.

When Frost got the job after his highly successful run at UCF, he turned his sights to Martinez as his quarterback to get the Nebraska program turned around. He won the job as a true freshman and has had flashes of excellence over the years. But he has also had bouts of inconsistency as a passer and often turned the ball over in crucial moments.

With the NCAA granting an additional year due to the 2020 season played during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez will have one more season of eligibility. He could have returned to Lincoln, but he has decided to move on with the program in the midst of some turnover.

Martinez missed the season finale after suffering a shoulder injury the previous week against Wisconsin. The season finale was a loss to Iowa in which the Huskers blew a 21-6 lead late in the second half.

With the loss, the Huskers finished 3-9 on the season with eight of those losses coming by just one score. Nebraska has a 15-29 overall record with a 10-25 mark in Big Ten play during Frost’s tenure. That includes a 5-20 record in one-possession games.

Nonetheless, the school is bringing Frost back for a fifth season. However, he is returning with an adjusted contract that lowered his salary and made his buyout cheaper. Before the season ended, Frost fired most of his offensive staff.

It’s unclear if Frost will pursue a quarterback in the transfer market. Logan Smothers played in the Iowa game when Martinez was injured. In addition to Smothers, the team also has Heinrich Haarberg on its roster and a commitment from Richard Torress, a three-star 2022 recruit.