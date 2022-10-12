Nebraska-Purdue All-Time Series History

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Purdue Boilermakers. Historically, the two teams have played each other 10 times. The series is currently tied 5-5, but Purdue has won three of the last four games.

Their last meeting came on October 30, 2021, when Purdue secured a 28-23 victory. Purdue’s defense led the way with four interceptions and four tackles for loss.

This season, the Boilermakers are 4-2. Their only two losses have come against ranked opponents (#10 Penn State, #18 Syracuse).

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are riding a two-game win streak into Saturday’s matchup. Last week, they defeated Rutgers 14-13.

Below is a quick overview of each game between Nebraska and Purdue.

9/27/1958: Nebraska 0 Purdue 28

10/12/2013: Nebraska 44 Purdue 7

Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – OCTOBER 12: Ameer Abdullah #8 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs for a 28-yard touchdown in the first half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 12, 2013 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

11/1/2014: Nebraska 35 Purdue 14

Nebraska Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 1: Wide receiver Brandon Reilly #87 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers blocks a punt by punter Thomas Meadows #30 of the Purdue Boilermakers during their game at Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

10/31/2015: Nebraska 45 Purdue 55

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 31, 2015; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback David Blough (11) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Ross Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

10/22/2016: Nebraska 27 Purdue 14

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 22, 2016; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

10/28/2017: Nebraska 25 Purdue 24

Play of the Day: Tanner Lee game winning Touchdown pass to Stanley Morgan (@Thekidstan) for the game-winning score with 14 seconds left to beat Purdue (2017) #Huskers @HuskGuys pic.twitter.com/FPRw4sWYPX — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) February 18, 2022

9/29/2018: Nebraska 28 Purdue 42

Story continues

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 29, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) and running back Devine Ozigbo (22) look to the sideline during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

11/2/2019: Nebraska 27 Purdue 31

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Purdue safety Jalen Graham (6) stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) from diving into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

12/5/2020: Nebraska 37 Purdue 27

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck (88) blocks Purdue punter Brendan Cropsey (47)’s punt during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

10/30/2021: Nebraska 23 Purdue 28

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) fumbles the ball as he is brought down by defenders during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire