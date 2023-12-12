Nebraska portal target at quarterback transfers to Arizona State

One of Nebraska’s transfer portal targets at quarterback has announced his destination. Sam Leavitt has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The four-star prospect threw for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Spartans in 2023. As a senior in high school in 2022, he led West Linn High School to a 12-1 record and the Oregon Class 6A State Title Game.

Leavitt would throw for 3,065 yards with 36 touchdowns while running for 720 yards and eight touchdowns in his high school career. While speaking to On3, he discussed his affinity for the Sun Devil’s offense.

“I love the offense they run & their history with quarterbacks they have been very successful.”

Leavitt will have four years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State QB Sam Leavitt has Committed to Arizona State, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 205 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining “I love the offense they run & their history with quarterbacks they have been very successful.”https://t.co/c1bQ9SUJN9 pic.twitter.com/6C5jvuMeVC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire