Nebraska players and coaches react to shocking news surrounding Dylan Raiola

Nebraska players and coaches have had strong reactions to the recent news surrounding the recruiting class of 2024. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers.

This past season, he led Buford (GA.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards with 34 touchdowns and only one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards and 88 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for his career.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was the first Rimington Trophy winner. Now, this Friday, December 15, could be one of the biggest days in Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

