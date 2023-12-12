Nebraska players and coaches react to shocking news surrounding Dylan Raiola
Nebraska players and coaches have had strong reactions to the recent news surrounding the recruiting class of 2024. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers.
This past season, he led Buford (GA.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards with 34 touchdowns and only one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards and 88 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for his career.
His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was the first Rimington Trophy winner. Now, this Friday, December 15, could be one of the biggest days in Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska’s Director of Football Recruiting Operations
Nebraska’s Director of Football Recruiting Operations.. 👀 https://t.co/QWtzn8KKOV
— Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) December 12, 2023
Mario Buford
🎈👀
— Mario Buford (@riogocrazy) December 12, 2023
Caleb Benning
🤣🤣🤣🤣 @CoachMattRhule is the GOAT
— caleb (@CalebBenning1) December 12, 2023
Dae'vonn Hall
— Dae’vonn Hall (@DaevonnHall) December 12, 2023
Brian Buschini
GBR‼️
— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 12, 2023
Terrance Knighton - Defensive line coach
What i miss?
— Terrance Knighton (@Coach_Knighton) December 12, 2023
Isaiah McMorris
👀👀🤫
— Isaiah McMorris (@IsaiahMcMorris3) December 11, 2023
Demitrius Bell
👀
— Demitrius Bell (@db1_1o) December 12, 2023
🌽🌽💥💥👀
— Derek Wacker (@Derek84Yutan) December 12, 2023
Dae'Vonn Hall
This is what Dae’vonn Hall just reposted on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/K7cCjRhyKY
— recruits.huskers (@recruits_husker) December 11, 2023
Recent Commits
Few tweets from some #Huskers commits 🧐 pic.twitter.com/nyrTQI9NVm
— Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) December 11, 2023
