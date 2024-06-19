Nebraska to play out-of-state non-conference game

Nebraska’s women’s basketball team has announced an out-of-state non-conference game early next season. The Huskers will take on South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The women’s game will take place the day before the men’s game against Saint Mary’s on Sunday, Nov. 17. Head coach Amy Williams said she’s excited for Husker nation to experience this venue.

“We are excited to take our team to play at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the first time. It is an incredible basketball venue and it will be a great environment against a great opponent. We are also looking forward to seeing lots of Husker fans there to support us!”

This will be the first game for the Nebraska women at the Sanford Pentagon, while the Husker men will be making their third appearance in Sioux Falls.

Get ready for a Big Red weekend in SoDak. 🗓️ Saturday, Nov. 16

↳ @HuskerWBB 🆚 South Dakota 🗓️ Sunday, Nov. 17

↳ @HuskerMBB 🆚 St. Mary's pic.twitter.com/wGzZIe5kHd — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire