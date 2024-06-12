Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears named All-American

A Nebraska pitcher was named to an All-American team earlier this week. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association selected Senior Brett Sears as a second-team All-American.

Sears’ honor is the highest by a Nebraska starting pitcher since Aaron Marsden in 2003. The All-American award comes after Sears was named first-team all-region and NCBWA District 6 Player of the Year honors earlier this month.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year had a 9-1 record with a 2.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 104 innings. He also averaged a 0.88 WHIP and a 5.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Sears is the first Husker pitcher to record 100-plus strikeouts in a season since 2008. The 101 punchouts are the ninth-most in program history.

More accolades for 34. Highest All-American honor by an NU starting pitcher since 2003. pic.twitter.com/1nPpmNZXYP — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) June 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire