Nebraska picks up walk-on commitment from Hayes Miller

Earlier this month, Nebraska hosted a post-graduate camp, allowing JUCO and other post-graduate prospects to try and earn the attention of the Cornhuskers coaching staff.

Among those prospects was Coffeyville Community College wide receiver Hayes Miller. At the time, Miller earned a preferred walk-on spot from Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

Less than two weeks later, Miller has announced he will be continuing his collegiate career with the Huskers. According to Coffeyville Community College’s official stat page, Miller appeared in three games last year, recording three receptions for 30 yards.

Prior to his time with Coffeyville, Miller was a standout player at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas. During his senior season in 2022, he recorded 39 receptions for 621 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped lead the Mill Valley Jaguars that season to a 12-1 record and a Kansas 5A State Championship.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire