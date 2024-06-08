Nebraska picks up commitment from in-state LB Pierce Mooberry

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up their 10th commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle and second of the week on Saturday morning as in-state athlete Pierce Mooberry committed to the Huskers.

While listed as a three-star athlete by the three major recruiting services, Mooberry will be a linebacker for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Millard North standout committed to the Huskers over offers from Minnesota and Kansas State primarily but also had offers from Iowa State and Kansas in his recruitment.

Earlier this week, the Huskers picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jamarion Parker, a St. Louis, Missouri native. Mooberry is the fifth in-state commitment for the Huskers in this recruiting cycle, joining Jackson Carpenter, Conor Booth, Tyson Terry, and Caden VerMaas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire