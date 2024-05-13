Nebraska picks up commitment from four-star QB TJ Lateef

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program has picked up a commitment from four-star TJ Lateef.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lateef is out of Southern California, attending Lutheran High School in Orange County. He is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, while On3 only views Lateef as a three-star prospect.

The California signal caller chose the Huskers over 15 other scholarship offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

Latetef is the eighth commitment of the Cornhuskers’ 2025 recruiting class and the fifth since the beginning of April. Notably, after each of their first four commitments was an in-state prospect, the Huskers have landed four straight out-of-state prospects.

