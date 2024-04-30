Nebraska pass rusher Chief Borders enters transfer portal

Nebraska’s rising junior edge rusher, Chief Borders, has decided to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. The Chicago, Illinois native decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday after spending one season with the program.

In his lone season with the program, Borders recorded nine tackles, including half a tackle for loss and one pass breakup. He also spent two seasons with the Florida Gators, playing in 16 games over two seasons, including 12 games in 2022.

Borders was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to both 247Sports and Rivals, while ESPN ranked Borders as a four-star star prospect and the No.124 prospect in the country.

He originally committed and signed with Florida over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, and others.

Nebraska linebacker Chief Borders has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/HXpBXIPEoZ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 29, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire