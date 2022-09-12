Nebraska OT Target Gives Major Recruiting Update
Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive tackle target Ethan Thomason has given an update on his recruitment.
On Twitter, he stated that he will announce his decision on September 14th at 6:45 A.M MDT.
Thomason’s final five schools are Nebraska, BYU, Oklahoma State, Stanford, and Utah.
Thomason attends Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colorado.
247 Sports Composite grades him as a three-star prospect, and they rank him as the 61st-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine lists BYU as the favorite to land Thomason; they give the Cougars a 30.0% chance. Utah is given the second-best odds at 21.1%, while Nebraska is viewed as more of a longshot at 7.7%.
