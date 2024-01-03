Nebraska OL Nouredin Noulili headed to Hula Bowl

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Noulili is chasing his dreams of making it to the NFL and will be headed to Orlando this month to take part in the Hula Bowl College Football All-Star Game.

Nouili recently completed his Nebraska career which included starting 11 of 12 games for the Cornhuskers in 2023 only missing the Huskers matchup against Purdue. He also played in every game of the 2021 season before missing the 2022 season due to a failed drug test.

Following this past season, Nouili earned Brooks Berringer Citizenship Team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team honors.

The 2023 Hula Bowl will be played on January 13 at 12:00 p.m. at UCF FBS Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. Scouts, coaches, and more from the NFL, XFL, USFLA, and CFL will be in attendance at the game.

