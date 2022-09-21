Nebraska offers Tulane RB commit

Tulane running back commit Arnold Barnes III has received an offer from Nebraska.

“WOW !!! After a great conversation with @BryanApplewhite I’m blessed to earn a offer from The University of Nebraska,” Barnes wrote on Twitter.

Barnes drew offers from Tulsa, Charlotte, Idaho, Louisiana Tech, and Navy before committing to Tulane on September 4th.

Rivals rates Barnes as a three-star recruit. He is a member of the 2023 class, and he attends KIPP Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA.

Last week, Barnes had an outstanding game rushing for 381 yards and six touchdowns.

Currently, Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class does not include a running back.

