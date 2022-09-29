Nebraska offers top-five QB in 2025 class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered quarterback Cutter Boley.

247 Sports ranks Boley as the fourth-best quarterback in the 2025 class. They also rank him as the top recruit in the state of Kentucky.

Boley stands at 6’5″ and weighs 203 pounds. He currently attends Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, KY.

In 2021, he completed 83 out of 165 pass attempts for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 245 yards and six touchdowns.

Boley has garnered a lot of interest receiving offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas, and Eastern Kentucky.

Nebraska has not landed a recruit in the 2025 class, yet.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

List

Memorial Stadium sellout streak in jeopardy

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire